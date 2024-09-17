Entertainment Headlines: Tito Jackson's Passing, Trump vs. Swift, Emmys' Rise and More

In a somber turn of events, Tito Jackson, the founding member of the legendary Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70. The Jackson 5, a beloved Black American Motown group, was known for hits like "I Want You Back" and "ABC."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has sparked controversy by stating his intense dislike for pop star Taylor Swift on his Truth Social platform, following her endorsement of his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.

The Emmy Awards saw a resurgence in viewership, drawing an audience of 6.9 million, the highest in three years, thanks in part to the success of Disney's "Shogun."

Additionally, Universal Music Group is under investor scrutiny after disappointing second-quarter streaming revenues led to a significant drop in its share price. The company is set to outline its recovery strategy at an event in London on Tuesday.

In another headline, Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been arrested following a sealed grand jury indictment. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, has expressed disappointment in the U.S. Attorney's Office's decision.

The Emmy Awards celebrated a diverse array of winners, including historic wins for Japanese actors in the series "Shogun," which earned 19 awards. Lastly, the documentary series "In Vogue: The 90s" takes a nostalgic look at 1990s fashion and its impact on popular culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)