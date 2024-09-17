Salman Khan Warns Fans Against Fake Concert Announcements
Salman Khan has alerted fans regarding fraudulent claims about his upcoming concerts in the US. In an Instagram statement, he clarified that neither he nor his affiliated companies have planned any US events in 2024. He cautioned fans to ignore such claims and stated that legal actions would be taken against the culprits.
Superstar Salman Khan has issued a stern warning to fans about a fake announcement concerning his concerts and appearances in the United States.
On Tuesday night, the 58-year-old actor posted an official notice on his Instagram page to address the misleading claims.
''This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false,'' the statement read.
He further advised, ''Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes.''
Salman, who was last seen in the 2023 spy thriller ''Tiger 3'', is currently filming for ''Sikandar''.
(With inputs from agencies.)
