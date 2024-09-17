Left Menu

James Anderson Eyeing a T20 Comeback with Major League Cricket

Former England pacer James Anderson may return to T20 cricket after a decade, spurred by interest from a Major League Cricket team for the 2025 season. The 42-year-old retired from international cricket in July and last played white-ball cricket in 2019. Anderson has expressed interest in exploring shorter formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:41 IST
James Anderson Eyeing a T20 Comeback with Major League Cricket
James Anderson
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England cricketer James Anderson might make a surprising return to T20 cricket after a decade-long hiatus, as a Major League Cricket (MLC) team is reportedly interested in securing his services for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 42-year-old veteran, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, last featured in a T20 match during the 2014 NatWest Blast final for Lancashire and hasn't played any white-ball cricket since 2019. Despite his retirement, Anderson recently indicated that he still feels fit enough to compete in shorter formats of the game.

Senior figures from an MLC team have been particularly intrigued by Anderson's comments about potentially returning to white-ball cricket. They are considering signing the fast-bowling legend, who holds the record as England's highest Test wicket-taker with 704 wickets across 188 matches. While eager to explore T20 opportunities, Anderson will first fulfill his commitments as a fast-bowling mentor for England's series against Pakistan in October and the Test series in New Zealand in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024