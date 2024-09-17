James Anderson Eyeing a T20 Comeback with Major League Cricket

Former England cricketer James Anderson might make a surprising return to T20 cricket after a decade-long hiatus, as a Major League Cricket (MLC) team is reportedly interested in securing his services for the upcoming 2025 season.

The 42-year-old veteran, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, last featured in a T20 match during the 2014 NatWest Blast final for Lancashire and hasn't played any white-ball cricket since 2019. Despite his retirement, Anderson recently indicated that he still feels fit enough to compete in shorter formats of the game.

Senior figures from an MLC team have been particularly intrigued by Anderson's comments about potentially returning to white-ball cricket. They are considering signing the fast-bowling legend, who holds the record as England's highest Test wicket-taker with 704 wickets across 188 matches. While eager to explore T20 opportunities, Anderson will first fulfill his commitments as a fast-bowling mentor for England's series against Pakistan in October and the Test series in New Zealand in December.

