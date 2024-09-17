Left Menu

Tea Association of India Seeks Fiscal Relief Amidst Production Crisis

The Tea Association of India (TAI) has requested fiscal incentives from the West Bengal government due to a significant drop in tea production in 2024, attributed to adverse weather and pest attacks. Production in Assam and West Bengal dropped by 11% and 21%, respectively. The industry faces a loss of 160-170 million kg in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:10 IST
Tea Association of India Seeks Fiscal Relief Amidst Production Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The Tea Association of India (TAI) has urged the West Bengal government to provide fiscal incentives to address the severe impact of a significant production drop. A statement issued by TAI highlighted the crisis faced by the industry.

According to TAI president Sandeep Singhania, 2024 has seen a noteworthy decline in production without corresponding price realization. Data from the Tea Board indicates that production in Assam and West Bengal fell by 11% and 21% respectively in July 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Adverse weather conditions and pest infestations have been major contributors to this decline.

The industry expects a production loss ranging between 160-170 million kg in 2024, down from 1,394 million kg in 2023, according to Tea Board estimates. North India's tea-producing regions, primarily Assam and West Bengal, have also been impacted by delays in receiving subsidies for developmental work. While Assam has already extended fiscal support, TAI is seeking similar measures from West Bengal to navigate through this 'period of crisis.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024