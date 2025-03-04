Snow and Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh Under Adverse Weather

Himachal Pradesh has been blanketed with light to moderate rain and snowfall, especially in higher altitudes and tribal areas. Kothi recorded the highest snowfall of 33 cm, with other areas like Keylong and Kukumseri also witnessing significant snow, leading to road closures and ongoing restoration operations.

Amid these adverse conditions, helicopter rescues were conducted for two patients from isolated villages in Chamba and Kangra districts. The challenging weather saw the helicopter flights achieved successfully by Himalayan Heli Adventures, despite adverse conditions.

In addition to snow, several parts of the state experienced intermittent heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms. The Met office predicts a dry period till March 9, with a new western disturbance expected to impact the region soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)