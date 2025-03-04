Left Menu

Snow and Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh Under Adverse Weather

Himachal Pradesh has faced light to moderate rain and snowfall, particularly in higher altitudes and tribal areas. Adverse conditions prompted airlifting of two patients from remote villages. Although roads are blocked, restoration is underway. A new western disturbance is expected after a dry spell forecasted till March 9, according to the Met office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:56 IST
Snow and Rescue Operations in Himachal Pradesh Under Adverse Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has been blanketed with light to moderate rain and snowfall, especially in higher altitudes and tribal areas. Kothi recorded the highest snowfall of 33 cm, with other areas like Keylong and Kukumseri also witnessing significant snow, leading to road closures and ongoing restoration operations.

Amid these adverse conditions, helicopter rescues were conducted for two patients from isolated villages in Chamba and Kangra districts. The challenging weather saw the helicopter flights achieved successfully by Himalayan Heli Adventures, despite adverse conditions.

In addition to snow, several parts of the state experienced intermittent heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms. The Met office predicts a dry period till March 9, with a new western disturbance expected to impact the region soon after.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025