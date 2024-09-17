Kalyana Karnataka's Path to Progress: Rs 1,685 Crore Smart City Initiative and Development Plans Unveiled

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced plans to develop Kalaburagi into a smart city with an investment of Rs 1,685 crore, aiming to promote the overall development of the Kalyana Karnataka region. Speaking at the 'Kalyana Karnataka Amrut Mahotsav' and the 10th anniversary of Article 371(J) special status, he said Rs 200 crore has been allocated for infrastructure in Kalaburagi and Ballari under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana 2.0.

Siddaramaiah paid homage to the freedom fighters and leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, acknowledging their roles in the region's history. He highlighted various development projects including the 'Kalyana Patha' scheme, which will construct 1,150 km of rural roads at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. He also called on the Central government to establish an AIIMS institute in Raichur.

The chief minister outlined a comprehensive plan for the region's future. For the 2024–25 period, the State aims to generate 4.85 crore person-days of work under MGNREGS, having already achieved 3.43 crore person-days benefiting 13.69 lakh people. Additional plans include Rs 100 crore for tourism development in Koppal, a new Jeans Apparel Park in Ballari, and a Rs 5,000 crore allocation to the Kalyana Karnataka Development Board.

