Hyderabad Immerses Over 1 Lakh Ganesh Idols in Festive Frenzy

Hyderabad witnessed an extensive immersion of Ganesh idols on Wednesday morning, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Over 1,05,707 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies across the city, with the process extending into the second day of festivities.

Municipal authorities and police forces were deployed in large numbers to manage the event effectively, ensuring safety and cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)