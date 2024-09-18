Left Menu

Hyderabad Immerses Over 1 Lakh Ganesh Idols in Festive Frenzy

In Hyderabad, the immersion of over 1,05,707 Ganesh idols continued as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The event saw massive participation with thousands gathering at the Hussain Sagar lake. The police and municipal authorities ensured smooth proceedings, deploying extensive sanitation measures and security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hyderabad witnessed an extensive immersion of Ganesh idols on Wednesday morning, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Over 1,05,707 idols were immersed in Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies across the city, with the process extending into the second day of festivities.

Municipal authorities and police forces were deployed in large numbers to manage the event effectively, ensuring safety and cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

