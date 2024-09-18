Left Menu

Tori Spelling Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' with Support from '90210' Cast

Tori Spelling, renowned for her role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210', is set to compete in 'Dancing with the Stars'. Her former costars, including Brian Austin Green and Jennie Garth, have expressed their support. Inspired by Green's participation, Spelling decided to join the show, which premiered its 33rd season recently.

Tori Spelling (Image source: Instagram/ @torispelling) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Tori Spelling is set to compete in the TV series 'Dancing with the Stars'. Her previous castmates from 'Beverly Hills, 90210' congratulated her and extended their best wishes, reported People. Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, and Ian Ziering celebrated Spelling's involvement in the show.

Green, who competed in season 30 of DWTS with Sharna Burgess, advised, 'Keep your head on, enjoy the experience. It's a seven-day-a-week job.' Garth expressed her excitement, 'I'm so excited for her, I think she's going to do great,' while Carteris shared her enthusiasm, 'I'm really, really excited for Spelling.'

'We're all rooting for her,' Ziering urged viewers to support Spelling. 'Make sure you do the same.' Following the announcement of the season 33 cast, Spelling revealed that Green had inspired her to join. 'Brian Austin Green has known the whole time since I got that phone call,' she disclosed. 'I was unsure initially, but he encouraged me, saying I would be amazing.'

'Dancing with the Stars' season 33 premiered on ABC and Disney+, reported People. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

