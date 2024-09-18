Sourav Ganguly Files Defamation and Cyberbullying Complaint
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police, accusing Mrinmoy Das of defamation and cyberbullying. The complaint involves a video containing abusive language and derogatory remarks against Ganguly. Kolkata Police are investigating the matter, aiming to take appropriate legal action.
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a defamation and cyberbullying complaint against Mrinmoy Das, with Kolkata Police initiating an investigation. The accusations revolve around a video posted by Das that allegedly uses abusive language and contains derogatory remarks targeting Ganguly.
In an email to Kolkata Police's cyber section on Tuesday night, Ganguly's secretary lodged the complaint. The email included a link to the contentious video, prompting immediate police action.
A senior police officer confirmed that they have received the email and are currently looking into the matter. Ganguly's secretary emphasized the severity of the cyberbullying incident and requested swift legal action to ensure justice is served. The case is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
