World Food India 2024: Uniting Innovation and Sustainability in Food Processing

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is set to host 'World Food India 2024' in New Delhi from September 19-22. The conference will see participation from over 90 countries and feature over 40 knowledge sessions. Key speakers include Minister Chirag Paswan, and over 100 global agri-food company CXOs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:08 IST
New Delhi is set to host 'World Food India 2024,' the flagship conference organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries from September 19-22. The event is expected to draw participation from over 90 countries.

The conference promises to be a major convergence of innovation, technology, and sustainability in the food processing sector. Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan will address the gathering, highlighting government initiatives and future plans for sector growth and development.

Over 40 knowledge sessions, including thematic discussions and state and country-specific conferences, will take place. Additionally, industry-led panel discussions featuring over 100 CXOs from global agri-food companies are also on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

