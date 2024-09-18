Left Menu

Telangana’s Grand Ganesh Idol Immersion Concludes Peacefully

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, concluded peacefully in Telangana. Over 1,25,111 idols were immersed in Greater Hyderabad. The event, requiring coordination among various city agencies, saw around 15,000 personnel involved. Major celebrations included the iconic 70 ft-tall Khairatabad idol immersion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, concluded peacefully in Telangana on Wednesday.

More than 1,25,111 idols were immersed within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, according to official sources.

The 'visarjan' process extended into Wednesday as many organizers began the immersion late on Tuesday and experienced delays due to heavy vehicles breaking down, causing traffic snarls.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata credited the peaceful conclusion to the coordinated efforts of multiple city agencies, including the police, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), water works, electricity, and other departments. About 15,000 personnel from sanitation and other wings participated.

465 static and mobile cranes were deployed for the immersion process. Post-event, a focus on sanitation was directed by the GHMC Commissioner.

Kata and city police commissioner C V Anand expressed gratitude to the government departments for their efforts. Hyderabad saw grand celebrations with organizers of Ganesh pandals parading the streets, dancing to religious songs and drum beats.

The Hussain Sagar lake witnessed thousands of devotees as vehicles queued for idol immersion, including the iconic 70 ft-tall Ganesh idol from Khairatabad, which was immersed on Tuesday afternoon. Other festivities included the auction of laddus offered as 'prasadam', believed to bring prosperity to the winners.

Approximately 25,000 police personnel were deployed over two phases for the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

