Nikhat Zareen Appointed Deputy Superintendent of Police

Celebrated Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has taken up her new role as Deputy Superintendent of Police, following her formal joining report submission to Director General of Police, Jitender.

An official statement released on Wednesday night confirmed that Zareen's appointment was sanctioned by state orders. Subsequently, she handed over her joining report to the DGP.

Hailing from Nizamabad, Zareen is a two-time world boxing champion with a Commonwealth Games gold and an Asian Games bronze, having recently competed in the Paris Olympics. Additional DGP Mahesh M Bhagwat congratulated her on the new role.

