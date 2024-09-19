Legendary Music Director Vipin Reshammiya Passes Away at 88

Music director and producer Vipin Reshammiya, the father of singer-music composer Himesh Reshammiya, has died at the age of 88.

As per reports, the veteran music director was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Wednesday night due to breathing and age-related issues.

In a media statement issued on behalf of the family, close friend Anup Singh said Vipin Reshammiya died on Wednesday.

''It is with profound grief that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Shri Vipin Reshammiya on 18th September 2024. ''A kind soul with a heart full of love, his presence lit up the lives of all who knew him. He leaves behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, cherished memories and timeless music,'' the statement read.

The last rites will be held today at 11.30 am at the Oshiwara crematorium.

Vipin Reshammiya had composed music for the 1988 film "Insaf Ki Jung", and had produced films like "The Xpose," and "Teraa Surroor" both featuring son Himesh Reshammiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)