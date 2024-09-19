Grand Prix-Winning Film 'All We Imagine As Light' Set for Indian Release

Payal Kapadia’s award-winning film, 'All We Imagine As Light,' is poised to hit limited screens in Kerala this Saturday, according to an announcement by the production team.

Spirit Media, led by 'Baahubali' star Rana Daggubati, has secured exclusive rights to distribute the Indo-French co-production across India.

The movie narrates the ambitions and struggles of two women from Kerala in Mumbai, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam. After a historic win at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, the film is set to make waves in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)