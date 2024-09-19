President Droupadi Murmu Honors Sanitation Workers and Initiates Major Infrastructure Project in MP
President Droupadi Murmu honored sanitation workers for their dedication to cleanliness and launched the foundation for a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh. The project's cost is Rs 1,692 crore. The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday felicitated sanitation workers for their dedication towards cleanliness and laid the foundation stone for the six-lane Ujjain-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh.
Four women were among the five safai mitras (sanitation workers) honoured by the president on the occasion. Murmu also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,692 crore.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme.
President Murmu is on a two-day visit to MP.
On Wednesday, she engaged with traditional weavers and folk artists in Indore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thousands Pay Last Respects to CM Mohan Yadav's Father in Ujjain
Foundation Stone Laid for Naga Mandi to Boost Agrarian Economy in Nagaland
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Lays Foundation Stone for New Bar Association Building
PM Modi's Multi-State Visit: Inaugurations, Foundation Stones, and Housing Initiatives
PM Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone for projects of Rs 8,000 crore including Bhuj-Ahmedabad NaMo Bharat train.