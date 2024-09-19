President Droupadi Murmu Honors Sanitation Workers and Initiates Major Infrastructure Project in MP

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday felicitated sanitation workers for their dedication towards cleanliness and laid the foundation stone for the six-lane Ujjain-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh.

Four women were among the five safai mitras (sanitation workers) honoured by the president on the occasion. Murmu also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,692 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to MP.

On Wednesday, she engaged with traditional weavers and folk artists in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)