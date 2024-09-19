Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu Honors Sanitation Workers and Initiates Major Infrastructure Project in MP

President Droupadi Murmu honored sanitation workers for their dedication to cleanliness and launched the foundation for a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh. The project's cost is Rs 1,692 crore. The event was attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ujjain | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:18 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday felicitated sanitation workers for their dedication towards cleanliness and laid the foundation stone for the six-lane Ujjain-Indore road in Madhya Pradesh.

Four women were among the five safai mitras (sanitation workers) honoured by the president on the occasion. Murmu also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a six-lane Ujjain-Indore road, to be built at a cost of Rs 1,692 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the programme.

President Murmu is on a two-day visit to MP.

On Wednesday, she engaged with traditional weavers and folk artists in Indore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

