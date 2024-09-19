15 Arrested for Stone Pelting During Ganesh Festival in Maharashtra

Police have detained 15 individuals in connection with stone-pelting during a Ganesh festival procession in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra.

The incident, which led to injuries for three women and two men, occurred on Tuesday night at around 11:30 PM in the Pundaliknagar area. The conflict began after members of one Ganesh mandal threw 'gulal' (vermillion powder) on individuals from another mandal, resulting in a heated quarrel and subsequent stone-pelting, according to a police release.

Upon receiving the information, police, including a Special Reserve Police Force (SRPF) team, arrived at the scene and initially detained four individuals. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of 11 more suspects. A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant sections of the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)