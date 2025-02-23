Punjab Police Arrest Two Linked to International Terror Networks
Two operatives of the banned group Babbar Khalsa International with ties to Pakistan and US-based figures have been arrested in Punjab. Accused of recent crimes in Maharashtra, they were part of a larger terror plan targeting the region. The operation was a significant strike against cross-border terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough against cross-border terrorism, Punjab Police announced the arrest of two key operatives associated with the banned Babbar Khalsa International, linked to Pakistan's Harwinder Singh Rinda and US-based gangster Happy Passian.
The suspects, Jagdish Singh alias Jagga and Shubhdeep Singh Aulakh alias Shubh, were involved in a recent murder in Maharashtra. According to police, they were instructed to execute targeted killings as part of a coordinated terror campaign in Punjab.
Captured in Mohali, the arrests mark a major blow to terror networks extending across borders. Continued investigation aims to uncover further linkages and dismantle the extensive network backing these operations.
