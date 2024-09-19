Left Menu

Week's Top Human-Interest Stories: From Pregnancy Brain Changes to a Viral Baby Hippo

Every week, Reuters compiles numerous multimedia features and human-interest stories globally. This week covers various topics such as how pregnancy affects a woman's brain, a viral baby hippo in Thailand, New Zealand's Bird of the Year, Spain's use of olive stones for fuel, and cultural highlights like Hong Kong’s Fire Dragon Dance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Each week, Reuters' journalists compile a range of multimedia features and captivating human-interest stories from every corner of the globe. Highlights from this week's selection include intriguing tales, scientific studies, and cultural phenomena that shed light on unfolding worldwide events.

A recent study reveals how pregnancy induces significant transformations in a woman's brain, both temporary and permanent. Meanwhile, in Thailand, baby hippo 'Moo Deng' has emerged as an internet sensation, drawing massive crowds to her zoo. Another standout story is the crowning of New Zealand's yellow-eyed penguin as Bird of the Year for 2024, gaining significant popular votes.

On a different note, Spain's shift to using olive stones for heating in response to the energy crisis showcases a unique sustainable solution. Additionally, various cultural spectacles, such as Hong Kong's 145-year-old Fire Dragon Dance, continue to thrive and evolve, driven by youthful energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

