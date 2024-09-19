President Murmu Urges for Clean India, Honors Safai Mitras in Ujjain

On Thursday, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the pivotal role of cleanliness in making India both healthy and developed, urging citizens to contribute to this mission.

Speaking at the Safai Mitra Sammelan in Ujjain, President Murmu lauded Indore for leading the cleanliness survey for the seventh time and Bhopal for being the cleanest state capital. She expressed immense happiness in honoring sanitation workers, calling them frontline fighters and essential to nation-building.

Murmu extended her heartfelt appeal for greater public participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission, emphasizing its profound impact on changing behaviors and reducing health costs. She planted a Kadamb sapling and interacted with artisans at the Mahakal Lok, praising their craftsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)