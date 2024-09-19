Left Menu

Pope Francis Approves Controversial Medjugorje Devotion

Pope Francis has approved a Catholic devotion centered in Medjugorje, Bosnia, recognizing its positive spiritual impact, though not confirming supernatural apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Medjugorje has drawn pilgrims since reported visions in 1981. The Vatican advises caution, stressing the importance of discerning the authenticity of alleged divine messages.

Updated: 19-09-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:30 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has granted approval for a Catholic devotional practice centered in Medjugorje, a Bosnian town long shrouded in debate over purported appearances of the Virgin Mary, as announced by the Vatican on Thursday.

The Vatican made clear that the pope's approval does not equate to confirmation of the authenticity of messages reportedly given by the Virgin Mary in Medjugorje. Instead, it indicated that the pope was acknowledging the spiritual benefits that many Catholics experience from the devotion.

This announcement seems to conclude decades of investigations by the Vatican into the reported phenomena, first alleged by six children in 1981. The site has since evolved into a significant pilgrimage destination, akin to Lourdes and Fatima, drawing hundreds of thousands annually. Despite his earlier skepticism, Pope Francis has now directed new oversight by a special envoy while emphasizing prudence in interpreting the reported messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

