Major Theater Chains Invest $2.2 Billion to Enhance Theaters

Over the next three years, the largest theater chains including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will invest $2.2 billion to upgrade theaters across the U.S. and Canada. These upgrades will span seating, sound and projection technology, and amenities like air conditioning and food options, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:31 IST
In a major move to revive the cinema experience, leading theater chains such as AMC Entertainment, Regal Cinemas, and Cinemark are set to invest more than $2.2 billion over the next three years to upgrade facilities across the U.S. and Canada. The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) disclosed that the improvements will be spearheaded by the eight biggest theater chains, which together account for over 21,000 screens and 67% of box office sales.

The movie industry has been grappling with several challenges, including the rapid rise of streaming services, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Hollywood strikes in 2023. According to NATO, the allocated funds will be directed towards projects aimed at enhancing the overall moviegoing experience. This includes installing more comfortable seating, upgrading to immersive sound and laser projection technology, and improving air conditioning, carpeting, and food and beverage options.

With competition from streaming platforms intensifying, theater chains are making a concerted effort to lure audiences back to theaters by offering a more luxurious and technologically advanced cinema experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

