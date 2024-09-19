Major Progress Announced in India's River-Linking Project

In a significant announcement, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil revealed on Thursday that a major river-linking initiative would see substantial progress in the coming months. Speaking at the valedictory session of India Water Week 2024, Paatil emphasized the Indian government's commitment to tackling the water crisis through innovative projects and sustainable local water management strategies.

Paatil stated, "In just 1-2 months, we will advance a major river-linking project, ensuring water is available where it's needed." He added that this initiative would also aid in flood prevention by redirecting excess water to areas in need.

The minister highlighted the importance of local water conservation, particularly in rural areas, and announced plans to expand these efforts to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, starting in the next 10-15 days. He also praised the resourcefulness of farmers and the innovations showcased at the event, which he described as ahead of their time.

(With inputs from agencies.)