Khalsa College Disassociates from DUSU Elections Amid Protests

Just days before the DUSU elections, Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College announced its decision to hold separate student elections. This move, directed by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), has led to protests by student groups. The ABVP has even filed a petition challenging the disassociation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Days ahead of the DUSU elections on September 27, Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College announced its withdrawal from the student union elections, triggering protests.

College principal Gurmohinder Singh stated that the decision to hold separate student elections follows directives from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The DSGMC had previously declared that its colleges would not participate in the DUSU elections. The ABVP and NSUI have both protested, with the former filing a court petition against the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

