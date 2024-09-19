Khalsa College Disassociates from DUSU Elections Amid Protests

Days ahead of the DUSU elections on September 27, Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College announced its withdrawal from the student union elections, triggering protests.

College principal Gurmohinder Singh stated that the decision to hold separate student elections follows directives from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC).

The DSGMC had previously declared that its colleges would not participate in the DUSU elections. The ABVP and NSUI have both protested, with the former filing a court petition against the decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)