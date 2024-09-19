German Ambassador Meets Rahul Gandhi to Discuss Indo-German Relations
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann met with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to discuss Indian politics and the relationship between India and Germany. Ackermann praised the discussion in a social media post.
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann met with Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday to discuss Indian politics and Indo-German relations.
Sharing a picture of the meeting, Ackermann lauded the 'great discussion' he had with Gandhi.
'Great discussion today with the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Useful exchange on Indian politics and Indo-German relations,' Ackermann posted on X.
