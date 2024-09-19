Left Menu

China Welcomes Indian Companies Amid Renewed Call for Bilateral Cooperation

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong expressed China's readiness to welcome Indian companies and urged India to create a sound business environment for Chinese firms. Xu emphasized the need for resumed direct flights and visas for Chinese citizens amid ongoing border tensions, while advocating for mutual cooperation and dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:41 IST
China has extended an invitation for more Indian companies to enter its market, according to Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong. Speaking on Thursday, Xu called for a 'sound' business environment for Chinese firms operating in India.

Addressing attendees at an event, Xu expressed China's desire for India to reinstate direct flights and visas for Chinese citizens. His remarks come amid heightened tensions along the eastern Ladakh border, with India insisting that normal ties depend on peace in the disputed areas.

Xu emphasized the need for both countries to comprehend each other's development and strategic intentions, navigate bilateral relations correctly, and respect core interests. He called for managing differences through dialogue and continuing exchanges across various fields, without letting a single incident disrupt cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

