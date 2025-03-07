Left Menu

US to use AI to revoke visas of students perceived as Hamas supporters, Axios reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 03:03 IST
The U.S. State Department will use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students who are perceived as supporters of Palestinian Hamas militants, Axios reported on Thursday, citing senior State Department officials. The AI-fueled "Catch and Revoke" effort will include AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media accounts, the news website reported.

Axios said officials were checking news reports of demonstrations against Israel's policies and Jewish students' lawsuits highlighting foreign nationals allegedly engaging in antisemitism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

