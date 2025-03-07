US to use AI to revoke visas of students perceived as Hamas supporters, Axios reports
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department will use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students who are perceived as supporters of Palestinian Hamas militants, Axios reported on Thursday, citing senior State Department officials. The AI-fueled "Catch and Revoke" effort will include AI-assisted reviews of tens of thousands of student visa holders' social media accounts, the news website reported.
Axios said officials were checking news reports of demonstrations against Israel's policies and Jewish students' lawsuits highlighting foreign nationals allegedly engaging in antisemitism.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
