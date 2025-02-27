Left Menu

Britain’s Immigration Dilemma: Stricter Visas, Soaring Asylum Claims

Britain's new policies led to fewer work visas but a record-high in asylum claims. In 2024, work visas dropped significantly, especially for health workers, but asylum claims surged to historical levels. The Labour government under Keir Starmer faces pressure as immigration remains a contentious issue influencing political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:40 IST
Britain's latest immigration figures reveal a complex situation, where fewer work visas were issued, yet asylum claims soared to unprecedented levels. The impact of stricter policies, especially on the healthcare sector, has been stark, with work visas plummeting by 37 percent compared to the previous year.

The data, unveiled Thursday, shows a significant 81 percent drop in visas for health and social care workers, continuing a restrictive trend set by the Conservative government. Meanwhile, asylum claims reached new heights, with an 18 percent increase, fueled by arrivals from countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour government, which assumed power in July, is under pressure to manage this immigration challenge. Public sentiment is influenced by rising support for the Reform UK party, which advocates tougher immigration policies. As efforts to clear asylum backlogs intensify, the number of pending cases remains substantial, impacting national politics.

