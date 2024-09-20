Jared Bush Named Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation

Walt Disney Animation Studios, in a significant leadership shift, has appointed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jared Bush as its new chief creative officer, effective immediately. Known for his creative input on films like 'Encanto' and 'Zootopia,' Bush is replacing Jennifer Lee, who will now return to her filmmaking roots to helm the 'Frozen' franchise.

Jennifer Lee, who joined the studio in 2011 as a co-writer for 'Wreck-It Ralph' and writer for 'Frozen,' has served as the CCO since 2018. Moving forward, she will concentrate on directing and writing 'Frozen 3' and co-writing 'Frozen 4' with Marc Smith. Bush, a Disney veteran with over a decade of experience, will now oversee the studio's creative output, including films, series, and other projects.

Bush is currently involved in 'Zootopia 2' and is also serving as the writer and executive producer of the upcoming 'Moana 2,' both set to release in the fall of 2025.

