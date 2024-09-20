President Murmu Celebrates ICAR-NISA Centenary in Jharkhand
President Droupadi Murmu will join the centenary celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture in Jharkhand. The President is scheduled to interact with scientists and farmers. Security has been heightened across various locations including the airport, Raj Bhavan, and ICAR-NISA in view of her visit.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a trip to Jharkhand, will participate in the centenary celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture (NISA) here on Friday, officials said.
The programme at ICAR-NISA in Namkum will begin at 11.10 am. The President will interact with scientists and also address farmers there, Ranchi's Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said.
All arrangements have been made in view of the visit, he said. Ranchi SSP Chandan Kumar Sinha said, ''We have made three-layered security arrangements in view of the President's visit with adequate deployment of officials and forces at three spots -- the airport, Raj Bhavan and the programme venue at ICAR.'' Traffic has also been diverted at several places, he said.
The President arrived in Ranchi on Thursday evening on a two-day visit and was greeted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan at the airport.
From the airport, the president went to the Raj Bhavan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
