Explosive Crisis: Lebanon's Continued Struggle Amid Escalating Violence

Chris Knayzeh, a witness to the 2020 Beirut port blast, faces renewed trauma amidst Lebanon's economic collapse and recent explosions of handheld pagers. The blasts, widely attributed to Israel, have increased panic and insecurity in a nation already on edge due to political paralysis, rising poverty, and potential conflict with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Chris Knayzeh was overlooking Lebanon's capital when he heard the aftershock of the 2020 Beirut port blast. The explosion, caused by tons of poorly stored ammonium nitrates, killed and injured thousands.

Already battered by economic woes, the sight of the catastrophic mushroom cloud left many, like Knayzeh, desperate to leave the country. He abandoned his job and moved abroad.

While visiting Lebanon again, Knayzeh faced new terror when hundreds of handheld pagers exploded, leading to 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries. These incidents, believed to be linked to Israeli attacks on Hezbollah, compounded the nation's collective trauma and ongoing crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

