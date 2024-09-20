Left Menu

Firecracker Mishap Injures Seven Women at Ganesh Procession in Maharashtra

Seven women were injured, four critically, during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Nagpur district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred due to misfired firecrackers. Eyewitnesses reported a stampede-like situation following the explosion. Authorities have registered a case against the community group involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:14 IST
Firecracker Mishap Injures Seven Women at Ganesh Procession in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

Seven women were injured, four of them seriously, due to firecrackers during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Umred town, some 60 km from the district headquarters, he said. A procession by the 'Sivasneh Ganesh Mandal' (a community group) was making its way to the Shri Krishna temple amid fireworks when the accident happened.

According to eyewitnesses, a mandal member was bursting firecrackers when some flew off and exploded among those gathered to watch the procession, triggering a stampede-like situation.

Seven women suffered injuries after being struck by burning embers and were rushed to a local hospital. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition, said the official from Umred police station. A case has been registered against the mandal workers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024