Left Menu

Fire Truck Crash in Southern California Injures Eight Firefighters

Eight firefighters were injured when their fire truck overturned on California State Route 241 after a 12-hour shift fighting the Airport Fire in Orange County. The accident was caused by a ladder in the road. One firefighter was airlifted, while others were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santaana | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:21 IST
Fire Truck Crash in Southern California Injures Eight Firefighters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Eight firefighters were injured in a severe highway crash involving a fire truck in Southern California, authorities confirmed.

Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority reported that the accident occurred on California State Route 241, just north of Portola Hills, on Thursday. The truck, which was transporting a ground crew following a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire in Orange County, overturned after swerving to avoid a ladder in the road, hitting a guard rail.

At least one firefighter was airlifted to a hospital, while others were transported by ambulance. "All of our crews involved are undergoing a formal critical incident stress debriefing at our headquarters," Fennessy said. "The trauma for their fellow firefighters seeing them injured on the freeway is unimaginable."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024