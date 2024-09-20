Fire Truck Crash in Southern California Injures Eight Firefighters
Eight firefighters were injured when their fire truck overturned on California State Route 241 after a 12-hour shift fighting the Airport Fire in Orange County. The accident was caused by a ladder in the road. One firefighter was airlifted, while others were taken to hospitals by ambulance.
Eight firefighters were injured in a severe highway crash involving a fire truck in Southern California, authorities confirmed.
Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority reported that the accident occurred on California State Route 241, just north of Portola Hills, on Thursday. The truck, which was transporting a ground crew following a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire in Orange County, overturned after swerving to avoid a ladder in the road, hitting a guard rail.
At least one firefighter was airlifted to a hospital, while others were transported by ambulance. "All of our crews involved are undergoing a formal critical incident stress debriefing at our headquarters," Fennessy said. "The trauma for their fellow firefighters seeing them injured on the freeway is unimaginable."
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Clash With Naxals in Telangana: Six Killed, Two Injured
Two labourers killed, two others injured as slab collapses at under-construction building in Malad area of Mumbai: Officials.
Tragic Building Collapse in Malad East Leaves Two Dead, Two Injured
Shooting Incident at Badlapur Railway Station Leaves One Injured
Tragic Bus Collision in Raichur: 2 Students Dead, 3 Injured