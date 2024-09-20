Fire Truck Crash in Southern California Injures Eight Firefighters

Eight firefighters were injured in a severe highway crash involving a fire truck in Southern California, authorities confirmed.

Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority reported that the accident occurred on California State Route 241, just north of Portola Hills, on Thursday. The truck, which was transporting a ground crew following a 12-hour shift battling the Airport Fire in Orange County, overturned after swerving to avoid a ladder in the road, hitting a guard rail.

At least one firefighter was airlifted to a hospital, while others were transported by ambulance. "All of our crews involved are undergoing a formal critical incident stress debriefing at our headquarters," Fennessy said. "The trauma for their fellow firefighters seeing them injured on the freeway is unimaginable."

