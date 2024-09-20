Left Menu

Celebrate Daughter's Day with De Beers Forevermark's Exquisite Diamond Pendants

This Daughter's Day, De Beers Forevermark introduces a collection of natural diamond pendants. Designed to celebrate and honor the strength, grace, and individuality of daughters, these timeless pieces blend modern elegance with classic design, symbolizing the unique bond shared with them.

Updated: 20-09-2024 15:06 IST
Celebrate Daughter's Day with De Beers Forevermark's Exquisite Diamond Pendants
This Daughter's Day, take a moment to celebrate the unique brilliance a daughter brings into one's life. De Beers Forevermark presents a specially curated collection of natural diamond pendants—each piece thoughtfully designed to honor her strength, grace, and individuality. These timeless pendants serve as a beautiful way to express love and admiration.

Today's daughters symbolize so much: strength, resilience, and boundless potential. They are shaping the future with confidence and determination. A De Beers Forevermark pendant is a meaningful gift, a tribute to her unique spirit, and a reflection of the love she brings into one's life. Every pendant features a natural diamond as rare and precious as she is, offering a lasting symbol of the shared bond.

Crafted in 18k gold, Forevermark pendants seamlessly blend modern elegance with classic design, making them perfect for daily wear. Whether dressing up or staying casual, these versatile pieces add a touch of understated luxury to any look. Each pendant becomes a reminder of the love, support, and recognition she carries with her every day.

A De Beers Forevermark natural diamond symbolizes uniqueness, beauty and strength. The designs are created with attention to detail, highlighting the brilliance of each Forevermark diamond reflecting the essence of the wearer to serve as a reminder of her inherent qualities and potential.

For more information or to explore the collection, visit the brand's official website or find the nearest De Beers Forevermark store to shop for these exquisite pieces. To locate the nearest store, click here.

For more information, please visit Forevermark.com About De Beers Forevermark De Beers Forevermark is a Jewellery House offering contemporary designs featuring responsibly sourced diamonds that are hand-selected for their beauty. Created for marking special moments and wearing every day, Forevermark diamond jewellery is timeless with a twist.

The unique Forevermark inscription is proof that each diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. De Beers is committed to Building Forever, ensuring that every diamond it discovers creates a lasting positive impact for the people and places where it is found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, ensuring communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained and the natural environment is protected.

De Beers Forevermark jewellery is sold through www.forevermark.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509878/Milliemoi_FOREVERMARK.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509881/Avaanti_FOREVERMARK.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509883/Setting_FOREVERMARK.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2053416/De_Beers_FM_Logo.jpg

(With inputs from agencies.)

