Symbiosis University Host Dynamic Hackathon Showcasing Innovative Student Solutions

Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences, Indore, held a 24-hour hackathon featuring 28 student teams from various departments. The teams tackled real-world problems by developing innovative solutions. The event was rigorously judged, with top teams advancing for further evaluation and potential implementation through the Smart India Hackathon Portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:07 IST
Indore, Madhya Pradesh – In a testament to student ingenuity, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences concluded a gripping 24-hour hackathon where 28 teams competed to create cutting-edge solutions to contemporary problems.

The intense competition saw students choosing challenges from the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Portal and working collaboratively to deliver high-impact applications, ranging from advanced tech implementations to pragmatic solutions.

The event's rigorous two-stage evaluation process included an initial assessment by an esteemed internal panel and final judging by an external jury. Notable teams like Error_404, CyberVanguard, Vidya.ai, and GEEKS were recognized for their exceptional contributions and will advance for further evaluation on the SIH Portal.

