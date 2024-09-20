Symbiosis University Host Dynamic Hackathon Showcasing Innovative Student Solutions

Indore, Madhya Pradesh – In a testament to student ingenuity, Symbiosis University of Applied Sciences concluded a gripping 24-hour hackathon where 28 teams competed to create cutting-edge solutions to contemporary problems.

The intense competition saw students choosing challenges from the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) Portal and working collaboratively to deliver high-impact applications, ranging from advanced tech implementations to pragmatic solutions.

The event's rigorous two-stage evaluation process included an initial assessment by an esteemed internal panel and final judging by an external jury. Notable teams like Error_404, CyberVanguard, Vidya.ai, and GEEKS were recognized for their exceptional contributions and will advance for further evaluation on the SIH Portal.

