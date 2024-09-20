Left Menu

Max Verstappen Assigned Public Interest Work After Swearing Incident

Max Verstappen, Red Bull's triple world champion, has been ordered by Formula One stewards to carry out public interest work after swearing during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference. Although he apologized, stewards emphasized the importance of role models using appropriate language in public forums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:22 IST
Max Verstappen Assigned Public Interest Work After Swearing Incident
Max Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Formula One stewards have ordered Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen to perform 'work of public interest' following his use of inappropriate language during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference. The incident occurred when a moderator reminded Verstappen about his language, prompting an apology from the driver.

Stewards summoned Verstappen on Friday for a potential breach of the international sporting code. Verstappen explained that he considered the word to be common in his native speech, as English is not his first language. Despite accepting this, the stewards highlighted the importance of public figures maintaining mindful speech.

'The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here,' they stated. However, they decided to impose a greater penalty due to the recurring nature of the issue. Verstappen's public interest work will be coordinated with the FIA's secretary-general for sport at a later date.

The incident underscores Formula One's ongoing efforts to moderate driver conduct, particularly in light of comments by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem comparing drivers' language to that of rappers. Verstappen responded by acknowledging that swearing is universal, even if discouraged by parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024