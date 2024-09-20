Max Verstappen Assigned Public Interest Work After Swearing Incident

Formula One stewards have ordered Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen to perform 'work of public interest' following his use of inappropriate language during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference. The incident occurred when a moderator reminded Verstappen about his language, prompting an apology from the driver.

Stewards summoned Verstappen on Friday for a potential breach of the international sporting code. Verstappen explained that he considered the word to be common in his native speech, as English is not his first language. Despite accepting this, the stewards highlighted the importance of public figures maintaining mindful speech.

'The Stewards note that significant fines have been levied for language offensive to or directed at specific groups. This is not the case here,' they stated. However, they decided to impose a greater penalty due to the recurring nature of the issue. Verstappen's public interest work will be coordinated with the FIA's secretary-general for sport at a later date.

The incident underscores Formula One's ongoing efforts to moderate driver conduct, particularly in light of comments by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem comparing drivers' language to that of rappers. Verstappen responded by acknowledging that swearing is universal, even if discouraged by parents.

