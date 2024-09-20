Celebrating 75 Years: Irish and Indian Artists Collaborate on Durga Puja Pandal

In a groundbreaking cultural exchange, a celebrated Irish cultural group has partnered with artists in Kolkata to craft a Durga puja pandal. This unique collaboration celebrates 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Ireland.

The Irish group 'Macnas' from Galway is working with Kolkata's 'Behala Nutan Dal' to create a pandal honoring the Hindu goddess Durga and the Celtic goddess Danu, according to the Irish embassy in India.

Set to debut at next month's iconic Durga Puja celebrations, the initiative marks a significant milestone. ''Durga Puja in Kolkata is one of the most awe-inspiring festivals I have ever witnessed. The energy, creativity, and community spirit of the festival are unparalleled,'' said Ireland's ambassador to India Kevin Kelly.

This year's collaboration will undoubtedly be a highlight of the 75th anniversary celebrations,'' Kelly added, emphasizing the strong and growing partnership between Ireland and India that transcends diplomatic relations. The fusion of Irish and Indian creativity aims to highlight shared cultural values and celebrate the feminine spirit. Kelly stated that this endeavor symbolizes the countries' commitment to building stronger ties, especially in trade, technology, and culture.

The visual spectacle created by this cross-cultural collaboration will serve as a testament to the power of women and the importance of cultural dialogue. The Irish embassy noted that Ireland has become a significant destination for Indian students, particularly in fields such as engineering, technology, medicine, and management. Approximately 45,000 people of Indian origin live in Ireland, and diplomatic ties were first established in 1947.

(With inputs from agencies.)