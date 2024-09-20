Left Menu

Conservative Voters Exhibit Larger Fear Centers, Study Reveals

A study reveals that conservative voters have larger amygdalas, the brain's fear processing centers, compared to progressive ones. This aligns with higher sensitivity towards threats and a need for security, traits often associated with conservatism. The study, replicated in the Netherlands, analyzes brain scans and political identities, showing nuanced correlations between brain structure and political ideology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:22 IST
Conservative Voters Exhibit Larger Fear Centers, Study Reveals
  • Country:
  • India

A new study reveals that conservative voters have slightly larger amygdalas, or fear processing centers, compared to their progressive counterparts.

Diamantis Petropoulos Petalas, the study's first author from the University of Amsterdam, explained that the amygdala controls the perception of threats and risk uncertainty, making those more sensitive to these issues likely to prefer security, a key aspect of conservative ideologies.

The research team, examining MRI brain scans of 928 individuals aged 19-26, discovered that the correlation between amygdala size and political conservatism also varied with the political party affiliation of the participants. The study highlights the complex and multidimensional relationship between political ideology and brain structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024