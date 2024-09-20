Hansal Mehta Redefines Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in 'The Buckingham Murders', revealing that the project allowed her to be seen as an actor rather than a star. The film, set in the UK, presents Kapoor as Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop dealing with the loss of her child while investigating a missing child's case. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Mehta shared his experience working with Kapoor, emphasizing how their collaborative process brought depth to her character.

Mehta noted that his personal journey through grief significantly influenced the film. Mourning the deaths of his father and father-in-law, he channeled these emotions into the story, which transcends the typical murder mystery narrative to explore broader societal issues. 'The Buckingham Murders' addresses themes such as communalism, economic instability, and LGBTQI rights, portraying life in a first-world country with an authentic lens.

Apart from showcasing an unseen side of London, the film also stands out for its linguistic authenticity, with characters switching languages based on context. 'The Buckingham Murders' is Kareena Kapoor Khan's production debut alongside producers Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Looking ahead, Mehta's upcoming project is a web series titled 'Gandhi', featuring Pratik Gandhi, based on the works of historian Ramachandra Guha.

(With inputs from agencies.)