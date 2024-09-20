Left Menu

Hansal Mehta Redefines Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Buckingham Murders'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta praises Kareena Kapoor Khan for her portrayal of a grieving cop in 'The Buckingham Murders'. The film allows Kapoor to step away from her star persona and delve into a complex character. Mehta's personal experiences with grief influenced the movie, offering a raw exploration of loss and societal issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:15 IST
Hansal Mehta Redefines Kareena Kapoor Khan in 'The Buckingham Murders'
Film
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has lauded Kareena Kapoor Khan for her role in 'The Buckingham Murders', revealing that the project allowed her to be seen as an actor rather than a star. The film, set in the UK, presents Kapoor as Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop dealing with the loss of her child while investigating a missing child's case. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Mehta shared his experience working with Kapoor, emphasizing how their collaborative process brought depth to her character.

Mehta noted that his personal journey through grief significantly influenced the film. Mourning the deaths of his father and father-in-law, he channeled these emotions into the story, which transcends the typical murder mystery narrative to explore broader societal issues. 'The Buckingham Murders' addresses themes such as communalism, economic instability, and LGBTQI rights, portraying life in a first-world country with an authentic lens.

Apart from showcasing an unseen side of London, the film also stands out for its linguistic authenticity, with characters switching languages based on context. 'The Buckingham Murders' is Kareena Kapoor Khan's production debut alongside producers Ektaa Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Looking ahead, Mehta's upcoming project is a web series titled 'Gandhi', featuring Pratik Gandhi, based on the works of historian Ramachandra Guha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024