Kangana Ranaut’s 'Emergency' Still Awaits CBFC Clearance, Faces Release Delay
The release of Kangana Ranaut's biographical political thriller 'Emergency' is delayed due to pending CBFC certification. Originally set for September 6, the Bombay High Court has directed the CBFC to decide by September 25, 2024. Ranaut highlights financial repercussions and controversies surrounding the film.
The release of actor Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' remains uncertain as it awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Initially slated for a September 6 release, the Bombay High Court has now instructed the CBFC to render a decision by September 25, 2024. The delay has led to significant financial losses for all parties involved, according to Ranaut.
Speaking in an interview with ANI, Ranaut disclosed the challenges faced during the production of the film. 'I know how I made this film... I did not get any support from the film industry. It's made on a huge budget. I along with Zee and other partners created Emergency, and now with the release delay, everyone is bearing a huge loss,' she said. Ranaut called on the censor board to expedite the release, noting that the film's postponement has been detrimental to all stakeholders.
'Emergency,' a biographical political thriller, explores the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 21-month emergency period from 1975 to 1977. The film has sparked controversy, particularly among Sikh groups who allege it misrepresents their community and misinterprets historical facts. The film also stars Anupam Kher, the late Satish Kaushik, Shreyas Talpade, and Mahima Chaudhry. The new release date has yet to be announced.
