Prominent Cinema Faces Under Scrutiny: New POCSO Case Filed Against Woman Actor

Kerala police on Friday registered a case under the POCSO Act against a woman actor, who is also the complainant in separate rape and sexual harassment cases involving noted Malayalam cinema personalities.

Muvattupuzha police registered the case based on a complaint filed by the actor's female relative, who accused her of running a sex racket. The woman alleged she was a minor at the time and was taken to Chennai for a film audition, where she was presented for sexual favours.

A senior police official confirmed, "We have recorded the statement of the woman. A case under the POCSO Act has been registered." The actor has vehemently denied the allegations, suggesting that they aim to divert attention from her complaints against high-profile actors like Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Idavela Babu. Multiple FIRs have been registered against several Malayalam film personalities following allegations of sexual harassment in light of the Justice K Hema Committee report.

(With inputs from agencies.)