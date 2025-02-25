Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani Praises PM Modi at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Mukesh Ambani applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit. He outlined four key advantages PM Modi has brought to Assam, from transforming its development role to enhancing connectivity. The summit was inaugurated by PM Modi, emphasizing regional growth and India's global potential.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, visited the Kamakhya Temple before participating in the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati. During his address, Ambani lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his transformative leadership, linking the summit's Advantage Assam theme to the state's developmental progress.

Ambani highlighted four pivotal advantages introduced by PM Modi: placing Assam centrally in India's development, promoting the 'Act East, Act Fast, Act First' mantra, revolutionizing connectivity, and driving technological advancement. He envisioned Assam evolving from its global tea paradise reputation to a burgeoning technological hub.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the summit, underscoring East and North East India's significant growth potential. He emphasized the global confidence in India's populace and governance, noting ongoing reforms and increased global trade connections. Modi reiterated the summit's role in showcasing Assam's potential on the world stage, aligning with India's long-term development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

