Mukesh Ambani's Bold Play: Small Businesses, Big IPL Win

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, following an $8.5-billion merger with Walt Disney, is setting his sights on small businesses and unconventional neuroscience strategies to increase revenues from the Indian Premier League, a premier cricket event. As Reliance battles competitors like Netflix and Amazon, it seeks to dominate the $28-billion market by promoting IPL advertising to small businesses, offering packages starting at $17,000.

The media giant aims to reach 40 million smart TVs and 420 million mobile devices during the 60-day IPL, using "brain mapping" research to demonstrate high engagement rates. An inside look at Reliance's private pitch highlights their effort to convince agencies of the unique value in their streaming ads.

Similarly, Reliance is looking to capitalize on the IPL craze by making adverts more accessible for small businesses. Its confidence stems from neuroscience-backed engagement metrics, though actual success lies in the fierce competition within India's digital advertising realm, already dominated by Google and Meta.

(With inputs from agencies.)