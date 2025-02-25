Left Menu

Mukesh Ambani's Bold Play: Small Businesses, Big IPL Win

After an $8.5-billion merger with Disney, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance targets small businesses for IPL advertising. Aiming for 40 million smart TVs and 420 million mobile devices, the group uses neuroscience to entice advertisers, amid fierce competition with Google and Meta in India's digital advertising space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:58 IST
Mukesh Ambani's Bold Play: Small Businesses, Big IPL Win
Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, following an $8.5-billion merger with Walt Disney, is setting his sights on small businesses and unconventional neuroscience strategies to increase revenues from the Indian Premier League, a premier cricket event. As Reliance battles competitors like Netflix and Amazon, it seeks to dominate the $28-billion market by promoting IPL advertising to small businesses, offering packages starting at $17,000.

The media giant aims to reach 40 million smart TVs and 420 million mobile devices during the 60-day IPL, using "brain mapping" research to demonstrate high engagement rates. An inside look at Reliance's private pitch highlights their effort to convince agencies of the unique value in their streaming ads.

Similarly, Reliance is looking to capitalize on the IPL craze by making adverts more accessible for small businesses. Its confidence stems from neuroscience-backed engagement metrics, though actual success lies in the fierce competition within India's digital advertising realm, already dominated by Google and Meta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025