Left Menu

Rajinikanth Steers Clear of Political Queries; Udhayanidhi Questions Media Portrayal

Superstar Rajinikanth avoided commenting on the potential elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, while the latter expressed frustration over media misrepresentation. Udhayanidhi clarified that Rajinikanth was merely avoiding political questions and criticized the media for sensationalizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:44 IST
Rajinikanth Steers Clear of Political Queries; Udhayanidhi Questions Media Portrayal
Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interaction, superstar Rajinikanth avoided commenting on Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's potential elevation to Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing his desire to steer clear of political questions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing an event later, criticized some media outlets for suggesting that Rajinikanth was upset over the matter, calling such representations misleading.

He further clarified that no official announcement about his elevation has been made and highlighted the Chief Minister's prerogative in such decisions, criticizing the media's tendency to stir controversies unnecessarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024