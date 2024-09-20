Rajinikanth Steers Clear of Political Queries; Udhayanidhi Questions Media Portrayal

In a recent interaction, superstar Rajinikanth avoided commenting on Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's potential elevation to Deputy Chief Minister, emphasizing his desire to steer clear of political questions.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, addressing an event later, criticized some media outlets for suggesting that Rajinikanth was upset over the matter, calling such representations misleading.

He further clarified that no official announcement about his elevation has been made and highlighted the Chief Minister's prerogative in such decisions, criticizing the media's tendency to stir controversies unnecessarily.

