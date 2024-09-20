Tirupati Laddu Controversy Escalates Amid Allegations of Animal Fat

The controversy surrounding the Tirupati Laddu intensified on Friday, with the TTD, which manages the affluent temple, supporting Chief Minister N Chandra Babu Naidu's claims that the sacred prasadam contained animal fat. YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy labeled these accusations as 'atrocious.'

The Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought a report on the matter from the Andhra Pradesh government, promising appropriate action. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi also called for an investigation.

At a press conference in Tirupati, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao confirmed lab tests indicated the presence of animal fat and other impurities, prompting the blacklisting process of the contractor responsible. Legal proceedings are set to commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)