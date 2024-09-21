City Mobilizes for Justice: Torch Rally for Slain Doctor

Thousands of people from various sections of society participated in a torch rally from Highland Park to Shyambazar on Friday, seeking justice for a trainee woman doctor who was raped and murdered last month at RG Kar hospital.

Doctors, voluntary bodies, specially-abled associations, cartoonists, IT professionals, scientists, and professors trekked the 42-km march, which began at 4 PM and ended around midnight, covering both northern and southern parts of the city.

Protesters carried flaming torches, chanted slogans, and waved the tricolour and mobile flashlights, causing brief traffic disruptions. The procession passed through key city landmarks before concluding in the northern part of the city. Participants, including an 80-year-old retired teacher and a young researcher, vowed to continue the fight until justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)