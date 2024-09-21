Vivz World Fashion Week Redefines Beauty Standards at London Fashion Week
Vivz World Fashion Week showcased a groundbreaking moment at London Fashion Week with a 72-year-old model gracing the runway for designer Manuel Tiscareño. The event underscored inclusivity, featuring collections from renowned designers like John Naftali, Anastasiya Halaburda, and Jorge Contreras. The week ended with high anticipation for the upcoming Dubai show.
London, September 20, 2024 – In a captivating moment at London Fashion Week, Vivz World Fashion Week showcased a 72-year-old model walking the runway for Manuel Tiscareño, stunning audiences and breaking beauty norms.
Tiscareño's collection, rooted in architectural elegance and fluid design, perfectly complemented the model's poise, making a strong statement about ageless beauty. This act of inclusivity set a new benchmark in the fashion world.
Vivz World Fashion Week, an annual event organized in major fashion capitals, highlights global creativity and diversity. Esteemed designers like John Naftali, Anastasiya Halaburda, and Jorge Contreras participated, leaving audiences eager for the upcoming Dubai show in October.
