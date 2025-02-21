Citigroup Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid New Business Climate

Citigroup has announced a significant shift in its diversity hiring strategy, as communicated by CEO Jane Fraser in a Thursday memo. The bank will cease its requirement for a diverse array of candidates in job interviews, moving away from its previous diversity-focused approach.

The decision comes as corporate America navigates a new business environment under the leadership of President Donald Trump. Citigroup stated it will only adhere to 'aspirational representation goals' where mandated by local legislation.

In another strategic move, the financial institution plans to rename its 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Talent Management' team to 'Talent Management and Engagement'. This news was first reported by Bloomberg News and the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)