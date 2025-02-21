Left Menu

Citigroup Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid New Business Climate

Citigroup has decided to eliminate its requirement for a diverse slate of candidates during job interviews. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser confirmed the change in a memo, stating that the bank will align its goals with local laws and rebrand its diversity management team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 02:14 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 02:14 IST
Citigroup Shifts Diversity Strategy Amid New Business Climate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Citigroup has announced a significant shift in its diversity hiring strategy, as communicated by CEO Jane Fraser in a Thursday memo. The bank will cease its requirement for a diverse array of candidates in job interviews, moving away from its previous diversity-focused approach.

The decision comes as corporate America navigates a new business environment under the leadership of President Donald Trump. Citigroup stated it will only adhere to 'aspirational representation goals' where mandated by local legislation.

In another strategic move, the financial institution plans to rename its 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Talent Management' team to 'Talent Management and Engagement'. This news was first reported by Bloomberg News and the Financial Times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025