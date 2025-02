Citigroup Reforms Diversity Practices Amid Shifting Business Climate

Citigroup announced a significant policy shift by ceasing the requirement for diverse slates of candidates in job interviews. The decision, detailed in a recent memo by CEO Jane Fraser, reflects the evolving business climate under the Trump administration.

The bank will also be rebranding its 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Talent Management' team to 'Talent Management and Engagement'. This move aligns with actions by other corporations, such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, amidst increasing scrutiny over diversity policies.

Citigroup's decision highlights broader trends in corporate America as companies navigate pressures to reduce DEI commitments while advocating for inclusive hiring practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)