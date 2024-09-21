Left Menu

Ridley Scott Reveals Plans for 'Gladiator III' Ahead of 'Gladiator II' Release

Renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott has announced a third installment in the 'Gladiator' franchise even before 'Gladiator II' hits theaters on November 22. Inspired by 'The Godfather Part II,' Scott aims to delve deeper into character and narrative complexity. 'Gladiator II' features a stellar cast and heightened anticipation.

Ridley Scott Reveals Plans for 'Gladiator III' Ahead of 'Gladiator II' Release
Filmmaker Ridley Scott has announced plans for a third installment in the 'Gladiator' franchise, even before the release of the eagerly awaited 'Gladiator II,' set to premiere on November 22. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old director shared, "I'd rather get on into Gladiator III. There's already an idea," indicating that the creative process for the next chapter is already underway.

Scott's vision for 'Gladiator III' is inspired by the iconic storytelling of 'The Godfather Part II'. He signaled an interest in exploring similar themes, aiming to delve deeper into character development and narrative complexity.

The buzz around a potential sequel first emerged when the French publication 'Premiere' reported similar insights from Scott, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As anticipation mounts for 'Gladiator II,' which debuts two decades after the original film that won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, Scott's enthusiasm for the franchise's future is evident.

'Gladiator II' boasts an all-star cast, featuring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen. Scott is also working on a Bee Gees biopic at Paramount, with production slated to start next year in London and Miami, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Simultaneously, filmmaker Roland Emmerich has announced his forthcoming gladiator-themed TV series, 'Those About to Die,' which will also draw inspiration from 'The Godfather Part II,' particularly its use of flashbacks. While both projects refer to Daniel P. Mannix's novel, they will approach their narratives in unique ways.

Regarding 'Gladiator II,' Scott remains optimistic, expressing that it could be "even more extraordinary than the first." He exuded similar confidence during his April appearance at CinemaCon, where he shared the film's initial footage. (ANI)

