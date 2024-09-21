Johnny Depp Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award at Rome Film Festival

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Rome Film Festival, where his upcoming directorial ''Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness'' will also be screened.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film will head to Rome after its world premiere at the San Sebastian Film Festival later this month.

The 2024 edition of the Rome Film Festival will take place from October 16 to 27.

Described as a ''seventy-two-hour whirlwind in the life of bohemian artist Amedeo Modigliani'', ''Modi'' features Riccardo Scamarcio in the lead role alongside Antonia Desplat and Hollywood icon Al Pacino. The film follows a chaotic series of events through the streets of war torn Paris in 1916. ''On the run from the police, his desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow artists Maurice Utrillo, Chaim Soutine, and Modi's muse, Beatrice Hastings. Modi seeks advice from his art dealer and friend, Leopold Zborowski, however, after a night of hallucinations, the chaos in Modi's mind reaches a crescendo when faced with an American collector, Maurice Gangnat, who has the power to change his life,'' the official synopsis read.

Depp, known for his roles in the projects like ''Pirates of the Caribbean'', ''Alice in Wonderland'' and ''Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'', made his directorial debut with 1997's Brave''.

At the Rome Film Festival, Viggo Mortensen will also receive a Lifetime Achievement award. The Oscar-nominated actor's latest movie ''The Dead Don't Hurt'', co-starring Vicky Krieps, will be showcased.

